Canada's Landmark Nuclear Fuel Repository: A Leap into the Future

In a landmark decision, Canada has chosen a site in northern Ontario for its first deep underground depository for used nuclear fuel. This conclusion follows a meticulous 14-year selection process, as confirmed by the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) on Thursday.

This pivotal decision will propel the project into the regulatory review phase. Upon approval, construction is anticipated to begin in the 2030s, establishing a storage solution for the used fuel from Canada's existing nuclear facilities and prospective reactors. Currently, Finland is home to the only deep geological depository of this kind, with other nations like France and Sweden advancing similar initiatives.

Laurie Swami, CEO of NWMO, highlighted the extensive considerations involved, focusing on geological stability and the area's long-term prospects. The depository will reside 500 meters underground, designed to endure future geological changes. The chosen site near Ignace, within Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation's traditional territory, is integral to this solution, bringing economic benefits to local communities while addressing a global energy challenge.

