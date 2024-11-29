Race Against Time: Final Push for Global Plastic Treaty

Negotiators convened for the fifth round of talks on establishing an international treaty to combat plastic pollution, aiming to accelerate progress toward a deal before the December 1 deadline.

This week marks the final meeting of the U.N. Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5) in South Korea, with delegates from 175 countries expressing frustration over stalled discussions, repeat deliberations, and divisive proposals. INC Chair Luis Vayas Valdivieso held informal discussions to address contentious topics such as reducing plastic products, managing primary polymers supply, and setting up financial support for developing nations.

Despite support for an international agreement, petrochemical-producing countries like Saudi Arabia continue to resist caps on plastic production, pushing instead for solutions focused on waste reduction, such as recycling. The INC's plenary session on Friday evening will reveal how close the negotiations have come to an agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)