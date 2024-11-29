Left Menu

Race Against Time: Final Push for Global Plastic Treaty

During the fifth round of U.N. talks, negotiators are striving to expedite proceedings to secure a global treaty to curb plastic pollution before the December 1 deadline. Led by INC Chair Luis Vayas Valdivieso, the meeting is addressing critical issues amid tension between petrochemical nations and countries afflicted by plastic waste.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 09:32 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 09:25 IST
United Nations COP16 biodiversity summit

Negotiators convened for the fifth round of talks on establishing an international treaty to combat plastic pollution, aiming to accelerate progress toward a deal before the December 1 deadline.

This week marks the final meeting of the U.N. Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5) in South Korea, with delegates from 175 countries expressing frustration over stalled discussions, repeat deliberations, and divisive proposals. INC Chair Luis Vayas Valdivieso held informal discussions to address contentious topics such as reducing plastic products, managing primary polymers supply, and setting up financial support for developing nations.

Despite support for an international agreement, petrochemical-producing countries like Saudi Arabia continue to resist caps on plastic production, pushing instead for solutions focused on waste reduction, such as recycling. The INC's plenary session on Friday evening will reveal how close the negotiations have come to an agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

