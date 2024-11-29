Odisha Hosts Pivotal DGP Conference Featuring PM Modi and Amit Shah

In an event marking a first for Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are set to attend the prestigious All-India Director General-Inspector General of Police (DG-IGP) Conference. The three-day summit begins on Friday in Bhubaneswar and is focused on enhancing the nation's law and order mechanisms.

This significant event will see Amit Shah inaugurating on November 29, followed by PM Modi who will participate on November 30 and December 1. The conference aims to assess state performance and seeks to address critical law enforcement challenges, ensuring systematic improvements nationwide, as emphasized by Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandran.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi expressed pride in hosting the top police officials. He joined a welcome function at Chandrasekharpur's IPS Mess alongside police leaders from across India. As the state gears up for the arrival of national leaders including NSA Ajit Doval, Odisha is poised to extend a warm welcome as it plays host to this key security dialogue forum.

(With inputs from agencies.)