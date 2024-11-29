Indian Navy Thwarts Major Narcotics Smuggling Operation in Arabian Sea

The Indian Navy, in a meticulously planned mission, successfully intercepted two fishing vessels flying Sri Lankan flags and allegedly engaged in drug smuggling in the Arabian Sea. On November 24 and 25, naval forces seized approximately 500 kilograms of crystal meth during this decisive operation, marking a significant victory in the fight against narcotics trafficking.

The operation not only highlights the strategic maritime partnership between India and Sri Lanka but also serves as a testament to the efficacy of collaborative regional security efforts. The intervention followed comprehensive surveillance operation that included inputs from Sri Lankan Naval forces and a sophisticated aerial monitoring campaign executed by Indian Naval Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft and Remotely Piloted Aircraft.

This coordinated initiative was further bolstered by intelligence shared through the Information Fusion Centre (Indian Ocean Region) based in Gurugram, India. The Indian Navy deployed a warship, augmented with aerial support, and efficiently apprehended the suspects, ensuring a thorough seafaring blockade on the specified dates. The operation's success was secured by dispatching an additional naval ship, which reinforced the task force's capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)