Maharashtra Village Bans Cuss Words to Uphold Women's Dignity

A village in Maharashtra has taken a bold step to ban cuss words in an effort to uphold the dignity and self-respect of women. Saundala village, located in the sugarcane-dependent economy of Ahilyanagar district, announced a fine of Rs 500 for anyone using offensive language, a decision sanctioned by the gram sabha.

Led by Sarpanch Sharad Argade, the resolution is particularly focused on preventing derogatory language aimed at mothers and sisters, which is commonly used during disputes. Argade emphasized that the practice not only disrespects women but also impacts the speaker's own female family members, leading to the ban.

In addition to curbing profanity, the village also stands against regressive customs related to widows, prohibiting traditional mourning practices. Saundala, recognized in 2007 as a dispute-free village, continues its progressive approach in the community, home to the sacred Shani Shingnapur temple.

