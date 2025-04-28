Uniting Against Terror: Assam CM's Call to Action

In a bold and resolute call, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has emphasized the necessity for national unity to effectively respond to the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Addressing a political rally in Sonitpur, Sarma stressed support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to decisively tackle terrorism and deter Pakistan's provocations.

Sarma condemned an unnamed Congress MP for purported ties with Pakistan, accusing him of staying there secretly for 15 days, and alleged that his wife's salary is sourced from Pakistan, raising questions about his allegiance. He claimed these actions compromise national security.

Beyond addressing security issues, Sarma detailed welfare schemes by his government, focusing on corruption-free job creation and benefits for the underprivileged. Initiatives like cashless health insurance, free foodgrains, and increased LPG subsidies are being prioritized to bolster the socio-economic landscape of Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)