Courtroom Clash: The Legal Battle Over Krishna's Birthplace

The Supreme Court has endorsed the Allahabad High Court's decision permitting Hindu litigants to involve the Centre and the Archaeological Survey of India in the Mathura Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute.

On March 5, 2025, the Allahabad High Court allowed changes to two lawsuits, enabling petitioners to add the Ministry of Home Affairs and ASI as respondents. Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna emphasized the necessity of these amendments for the Hindu plaintiffs to further their case.

However, the action, which intertwines historical religious claims with current legal procedures, has faced criticism from the mosque committee, which argues that these changes undermine existing defenses and alter the original lawsuits' nature.

