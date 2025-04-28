Left Menu

Courtroom Clash: The Legal Battle Over Krishna's Birthplace

The Supreme Court upheld the Allahabad High Court's decision allowing Hindu litigants to include national parties in a contentious legal battle over the Mathura Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah site. Amendments to lawsuits have intensified disputes, raising concerns from the mosque committee over altered claims of the site's religious significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has endorsed the Allahabad High Court's decision permitting Hindu litigants to involve the Centre and the Archaeological Survey of India in the Mathura Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute.

On March 5, 2025, the Allahabad High Court allowed changes to two lawsuits, enabling petitioners to add the Ministry of Home Affairs and ASI as respondents. Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna emphasized the necessity of these amendments for the Hindu plaintiffs to further their case.

However, the action, which intertwines historical religious claims with current legal procedures, has faced criticism from the mosque committee, which argues that these changes undermine existing defenses and alter the original lawsuits' nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

