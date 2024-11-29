Left Menu

PM Modi to Address National Security Challenges at DGP/IGP Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bhubaneswar for the 59th All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police 2024. This three-day event will discuss vital national security issues such as counterterrorism, coastal security, and innovative policing practices. Unique interactive sessions and awards are part of the agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:47 IST
PM Modi to Address National Security Challenges at DGP/IGP Conference
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards fortifying India's internal security mechanisms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 59th All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police in Bhubaneswar. This three-day event, set to commence on November 30, 2024, will witness active participation from senior police officers nationwide.

The Prime Minister's Office has revealed that discussions will focus on urgent national security matters, including counterterrorism strategies, left-wing extremism challenges, coastal security measures, and the implications of new criminal laws. Moreover, the conference will see the presentation of the President's Police Medal for distinguished service.

This annual gathering serves as an essential platform for candid dialogue on various operational, infrastructural, and welfare issues confronting Indian police forces. Designed to foster open discussions and idea exchanges, it also emphasizes sharing best practices for addressing crime control, maintaining law and order, and confronting other internal security threats.

Modi, known for his active involvement in these conferences, fosters an atmosphere conducive to open and informal exchanges. His presence underscores the importance of integrating fresh ideas into the discourse on national security.

This year's conference introduces innovative elements such as yoga sessions, business discussions, and thematic dining to maximize productivity. Since 2014, Modi has promoted the conference's rotation across the country, with previous gatherings in cities such as Guwahati, Hyderabad, and New Delhi, among others. Key figures, including the Union Home Minister and the National Security Adviser, will attend this pivotal event in Bhubaneswar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

