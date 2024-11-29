License Examiner Arrested for Bribe to Anti-Corruption Investigators

A 59-year-old license examiner from the Temba Driving License Testing Centre (DLTC) in Hammanskraal has been arrested on charges of bribery and corruption. The arrest followed an anti-corruption sting operation by the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s (RTMC) National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the Hawks.

The official was under scrutiny for alleged involvement in a fraudulent scheme related to the illegal issuance of driving licenses. Investigators claim he attempted to bribe them with R50,000 to halt the investigation.

Bribery Attempt Unveiled

The RTMC reported that the suspect approached investigators with a bribe offer after they began probing his alleged role in the license scam.

An entrapment order was obtained to catch the official red-handed.

Investigators arranged a meeting at a nearby shopping mall.

The suspect allegedly arrived carrying a white bag, which he placed in the investigators’ vehicle. He reportedly declared that the bag contained R50,000 divided into two stacks.

The official was arrested on the spot and taken into custody at the Temba Police Station.

Ongoing Investigation into License Fraud

The RTMC confirmed that the investigation into fraudulent driving license operations at the Temba DLTC is ongoing. Authorities are probing whether the suspect was part of a larger network facilitating the illegal sale of licenses.

“This arrest highlights our zero-tolerance approach to corruption in the licensing process. We will continue to hold individuals accountable for undermining road safety and the integrity of our traffic systems,” said an RTMC spokesperson.

Legal Proceedings Awaited

The accused is expected to appear in court on Monday for a bail hearing. Law enforcement agencies, including the Hawks, are urging citizens to report any instances of corruption related to driving licenses to help eradicate such practices.

Impact on Driving License System

This incident underscores the ongoing challenges in South Africa’s driving license system, where corruption threatens road safety and public trust. The RTMC has reaffirmed its commitment to transparent operations and ensuring that licenses are issued only to qualified drivers.

Efforts are also underway to enhance oversight and accountability mechanisms at licensing centres nationwide, ensuring such incidents are prevented in the future.