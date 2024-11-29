Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir LG Terminates Employees for Terror Links

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has dismissed two government employees, Ab Rehman Naika and Zahir Abbas, from service due to confirmed terrorist connections. Investigations reveal Naika's involvement with Hizbul Mujahideen and Abbas's support of terrorists in Kishtwar, leading to their termination for state security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:09 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (File Pic/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant move to enhance state security, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has terminated the employment of two government workers due to their confirmed affiliations with terrorist organizations. Sources identify the affected individuals as Ab Rehman Naika and Zahir Abbas.

Naika, a pharmacist from Devsar, Kulgam, was discovered to have disturbing connections with Hizbul Mujahideen. His involvement emerged during an investigation into the murder of a nationalist figure, Ghulam Hassan Lone, in 2021. Despite being entrusted with the role of a medical assistant, Naika was implicated in planning Lone's assassination to instill fear within the community.

Zahir Abbas, a school teacher from Kishtwar, was apprehended for harboring active terrorists. A graduate of Aligarh Muslim University, Abbas misused his position to aid terrorist activities, including sharing crucial information with handlers in Pakistan. Both individuals were removed under constitutional provisions, prioritizing the security of Jammu and Kashmir.

