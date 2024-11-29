Jammu and Kashmir LG Terminates Employees for Terror Links

In a significant move to enhance state security, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has terminated the employment of two government workers due to their confirmed affiliations with terrorist organizations. Sources identify the affected individuals as Ab Rehman Naika and Zahir Abbas.

Naika, a pharmacist from Devsar, Kulgam, was discovered to have disturbing connections with Hizbul Mujahideen. His involvement emerged during an investigation into the murder of a nationalist figure, Ghulam Hassan Lone, in 2021. Despite being entrusted with the role of a medical assistant, Naika was implicated in planning Lone's assassination to instill fear within the community.

Zahir Abbas, a school teacher from Kishtwar, was apprehended for harboring active terrorists. A graduate of Aligarh Muslim University, Abbas misused his position to aid terrorist activities, including sharing crucial information with handlers in Pakistan. Both individuals were removed under constitutional provisions, prioritizing the security of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)