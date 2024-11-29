Top Brass Convenes: DGP Conference Targets National Security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, took part in the ongoing DGP/IGP Conference in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, as confirmed by the Prime Minister's Office. This significant gathering, which spans from November 29 to December 1, focuses on essential subjects linked to national security such as Counter Terrorism, Left Wing Extremism, Coastal Security, and Narcotics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also slated to participate, marking the importance the government attaches to the summit. The event entails the presentation of the President's Police Medal for distinguished service, serving as a forum for India's top police and security leaders to exchange perspectives on national security issues and operational challenges.

The conference format includes not only problem-solving discussions but also forward-thinking sessions aimed at evolving crime control strategies. This year brings new elements such as themed sessions and a comprehensive agenda starting with yoga, enhancing interaction. Such engagement promises constructive debate towards overcoming policing challenges nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)