Power Outage Disrupts Lisbon Flights

Portugal's airport operator ANA announced delays in flight operations from Lisbon due to widespread power outages across the Iberian Peninsula. While Porto and Faro airports remain operational, they face certain limitations.

Updated: 29-04-2025 00:15 IST
Portugal's airport operator ANA announced Monday that flights from Lisbon will be delayed until 10 p.m. local time due to extensive power outages affecting the Iberian Peninsula.

Despite the challenges, ANA stated that airports in Porto and Faro remain operational, though they are experiencing certain limitations.

This disruption highlights the vulnerability of critical transportation infrastructure to unexpected infrastructure issues.

