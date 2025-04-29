Left Menu

Megacaps and Earnings: A Volatile Week for U.S. Stocks

U.S. stocks fell on Monday as investors anticipated major earnings reports and economic data. Key players like Nvidia and Amazon dragged the S&P 500 lower. Analysts watch for impacts of U.S. tariffs, while the market remains unstable due to chipmaker developments and Sino-U.S. trade negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 00:33 IST
Megacaps and Earnings: A Volatile Week for U.S. Stocks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks experienced a decline on Monday, primarily influenced by struggles among megacap companies such as Nvidia and Amazon, as investors awaited significant economic data and earnings announcements from major U.S. companies. Both Nvidia and Amazon were key contributors to the S&P 500's downturn.

Reports emerged suggesting China's Huawei was preparing to test a new artificial-intelligence processor, potentially replacing some of Nvidia's higher-end products. As investors anticipate quarterly results, particularly from Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft, the focus remains on how U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs might affect future earnings.

Despite an expected 10.9% increase in first-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies, many firms have expressed concerns over U.S. trade policy uncertainty. Observers remain attentive to economic indicators, like the upcoming U.S. payrolls report, while Boeing's notable rise helped offset the Dow's losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025