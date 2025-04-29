Megacaps and Earnings: A Volatile Week for U.S. Stocks

U.S. stocks experienced a decline on Monday, primarily influenced by struggles among megacap companies such as Nvidia and Amazon, as investors awaited significant economic data and earnings announcements from major U.S. companies. Both Nvidia and Amazon were key contributors to the S&P 500's downturn.

Reports emerged suggesting China's Huawei was preparing to test a new artificial-intelligence processor, potentially replacing some of Nvidia's higher-end products. As investors anticipate quarterly results, particularly from Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft, the focus remains on how U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs might affect future earnings.

Despite an expected 10.9% increase in first-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies, many firms have expressed concerns over U.S. trade policy uncertainty. Observers remain attentive to economic indicators, like the upcoming U.S. payrolls report, while Boeing's notable rise helped offset the Dow's losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)