Honoring Cultural Luminaries: Padma Shri Recipients from Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated four distinguished individuals from Uttar Pradesh—Dr Shyam Bihari Agrawal, Hriday Narayan Dikshit, Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, and Dr Satyapal Singh—on receiving the Padma Shri award from President Droupadi Murmu. This honor reflects their significant contributions to Indian culture and society.
On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt congratulations to four local luminaries who were awarded the prestigious Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony in New Delhi.
The honored individuals include Dr Shyam Bihari Agrawal, Hriday Narayan Dikshit, Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, and Dr Satyapal Singh, each recognized for their outstanding contributions to Indian culture and society.
Addressing the awardees, Adityanath highlighted their unique achievements, noting that their work embodies the aspirations of Indian philosophy and life values while inspiring future generations. The recipients themselves acknowledged the collective effort that led to their recognition, dedicating the honor to their supporters and community.
