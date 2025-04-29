Left Menu

Kashmir Unites Against Violence: The Aftermath of the Pahalgam Attack

Following a brutal attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmiris unite to denounce violence. Political leaders, including Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone, urge engagement over punitive measures, emphasizing the need to redefine societal norms of violence. The region's collective response signifies a societal shift against terrorism and division.

Kashmir Unites Against Violence: The Aftermath of the Pahalgam Attack
Following a shocking assault on tourists in Pahalgam, the people of Kashmir have banded together to denounce violence, according to Sajad Gani Lone, Chairman of the Peoples Conference. The terror attack, claiming 26 lives, has stirred the region, prompting discussions on societal norms and the importance of positive engagement.

Lone emphasized the economic impact of such acts on areas reliant on tourism, calling the attack a direct attempt to disrupt the region's future. Despite past societal acceptance of violence, he noted a significant decline in such attitudes following the Pahalgam incident. The collective outcry marks a turning point in societal attitudes towards violence.

Political figures, including CPI(M)'s M Y Tarigami and National Conference MLA Altaf Ahmad Wani, urged unity against divisive propaganda and lauded Kashmiri efforts in aiding victims. This unified front against terrorism signals a profound change, aiming to engage stakeholders positively and maintain momentum against violent extremism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

