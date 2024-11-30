NHPC and GGGI Partner to Advance Green Energy Solutions and Sustainable Development

In a significant move to accelerate India’s transition to a low-carbon economy, NHPC Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) on November 28, 2024, at NHPC's Corporate Office in Faridabad. The MoU signifies a strategic collaboration to promote innovative clean energy technologies and sustainable development practices.

The MoU was signed by Shri V.R. Shrivastava, Executive Director (REGH), NHPC, and Shri Soumya Prasad Garnaik, Country Head of GGGI, in the presence of Shri Uttam Lal, Director (Personnel), NHPC, and Dr. D.K. Khare, Advisor, GGGI. Senior officials from both organizations witnessed the event, reinforcing the commitment to renewable energy solutions. Key Areas of Collaboration

The partnership focuses on:

Agrivoltaics: Combining solar energy generation with agricultural practices to maximize land use and benefit farmers.

Green Hydrogen: Exploring hydrogen as a clean energy alternative for industries and transportation.

Sustainable Financing Strategies: Mobilizing investments to support green energy projects and expand renewable energy infrastructure.

Strategic Goals

The collaboration aligns with India’s commitments under the Paris Agreement and supports the country’s broader goals for climate resilience and renewable energy adoption. Both entities aim to:

Leverage advanced technologies to integrate energy solutions with environmental conservation.

Drive investments in green projects, ensuring scalability and sustainability.

Contribute to India’s goal of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Statements from Leadership

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Uttam Lal, Director (Personnel), NHPC, stated:“This MoU reflects NHPC’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. Partnering with GGGI will enable us to unlock new opportunities in green energy, agrivoltaics, and sustainable financing, contributing to India’s renewable energy aspirations.”

Shri Soumya Prasad Garnaik, Country Head, GGGI, emphasized:“This partnership is an important step toward fostering climate resilience and supporting India’s transition to a green economy. By working with NHPC, we aim to advance impactful solutions that address the twin challenges of energy security and environmental conservation.”

NHPC and GGGI at the Forefront of Sustainability

NHPC Limited, a Navratna enterprise, is India’s leading hydropower company with a diversified portfolio in solar and wind energy projects. Its collaboration with GGGI—a global organization dedicated to green growth—marks a pivotal step in scaling up sustainable energy solutions.

Future Prospects

This partnership represents a shared vision to create a sustainable and energy-secure future. The initiative will provide scalable models for renewable energy integration, enhance India’s climate resilience, and support the global agenda for sustainable development.

NHPC and GGGI reaffirm their commitment to addressing climate challenges, making renewable energy more accessible, and building a greener future for generations to come.