Shivraj Singh Chauhan Chairs Review Meeting on MGNREGS, Highlights Innovations and Reforms

Union Minister of Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan, chaired a pivotal review meeting to assess the performance of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi. Attended by the Secretary of Rural Development and senior officials, the meeting underscored the government's commitment to strengthening rural employment and infrastructure. Key Outcomes and Directives

The Minister emphasized fostering innovations and implementing reforms to enhance the scheme’s effectiveness. He called for bolstered transparency and accountability mechanisms, ensuring the proper custody of job cards with beneficiaries, and strictly prohibiting the use of machinery at worksites to safeguard labor-centric objectives.

Shri Chauhan also stressed measures to curb misuse of public funds and directed states to ensure timely social audits, with independent Social Audit Directors appointed in all states and union territories. This includes addressing the 11 states and UTs currently lacking independent directors, such as Bihar, Rajasthan, and Karnataka.

Achievements Under MGNREGS (FY 2024-25)

Employment Generation: 187.5 crore person-days created , benefitting 4.6 crore rural households .

, benefitting . Women’s participation has consistently exceeded 50% over the past five years, reflecting inclusivity and empowerment. Infrastructure Development: Over 56 lakh assets created , improving rural infrastructure.

, improving rural infrastructure. Approximately 44% of funds spent on agriculture-related activities, boosting rural livelihoods. Financial Progress: ₹74,770.02 crore released to states/UTs for seamless implementation.

States receiving the highest funds include Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu .

. 97% of fund transfer orders (FTOs) generated on time, ensuring timely wage payments. Water Resource Management: Targeted efforts in natural resource management have reduced water-stressed blocks from 2,264 in FY 2017-18 to 1,456 in FY 2023-24 .

. Over 1,500 blocks across 18 states have transitioned from water scarcity to security.

Technological Integration

MGNREGS is integrating advanced IT solutions:

99% wage payments via Aadhaar-Based Payment System (ABPS) .

. Over 6.18 crore assets geotagged for transparency.

for transparency. The National Mobile Monitoring System App ensures attendance monitoring with geotagged photographs; in October 2024, 96% attendance was recorded using the app .

ensures attendance monitoring with geotagged photographs; in October 2024, . Yuktdhara GIS portal, developed by NRSC-ISRO, enables scientific planning at the Gram Panchayat level.

Strengthened Monitoring and Social Audits

Ombudspersons have been positioned in 80% of districts, with directives to complete appointments in the remaining 147 districts urgently.

have been positioned in 80% of districts, with directives to complete appointments in the remaining 147 districts urgently. Enhanced monitoring mechanisms include strict adherence to the Area Officer App , quality field visits, and penalties for non-compliance.

, quality field visits, and penalties for non-compliance. Social audits must align with statutory provisions, with states like Gujarat and Mizoram urged to expedite independent audit director appointments.

Mission Amrit Sarovar

Under Mission Amrit Sarovar, over 68,000 water bodies have been constructed or rejuvenated. The initiative will continue as part of the government’s vision for sustainable water resource development.

Future Roadmap

The Minister called for proactive measures to further strengthen MGNREGS’s impact on rural employment and infrastructure. Innovative planning, efficient fund utilization, and strict adherence to transparency guidelines remain pivotal to the scheme’s success.

This comprehensive approach underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to empowering rural India through employment, sustainable development, and enhanced quality of life for vulnerable communities.