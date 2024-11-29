Revitalizing Dormant Accounts: Haryana's Banking Push
Haryana Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi urges banks to reactivate dormant accounts under PMJDY and expedite loan disbursements to boost financial inclusion. Emphasizing digital payments and collaborations, the move aims to strengthen Haryana's financial ecosystem, enhance credit distribution, and increase digital payment adoption amidst growth in deposits and advances.
- Country:
- India
Haryana's Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi has urged banks to launch a special campaign to reactivate dormant accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY). This initiative aims to re-engage beneficiaries with inactive accounts, allowing them to fully benefit from PMJDY and enhancing financial inclusion objectives.
During the 170th State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) meeting, Joshi highlighted the importance of nomination updates in bank accounts, stressing their role in securing deposits and streamlining claim processes. He called on banks to support economically weaker sections by facilitating access to welfare and financial services, urging collaborative efforts to strengthen Haryana's financial landscape.
With a positive outlook on Haryana's banking growth, as demonstrated by impressive gains in deposits and advances, he pushed for the adoption of digital payments and a proactive approach in loan disbursements under various government schemes. A focus on improving credit-to-deposit ratios was emphasized to further financial inclusion and sector efficacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
WeddingLoans.com: Easing the Financial Stress of Your Big Day
PM Modi says he respects poor but does not waive farm loans: Rahul Gandhi in Simdega.
Banks should focus on core business; misselling insurance with loans indirectly increases cost of borrowing, says FM at the SBI event.
Cuba's Central Bank Faces Uphill Battle in London Lawsuit over Unpaid Loans
Biden's Last Push: Forgiving Billions in Loans to Ukraine