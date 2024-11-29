Left Menu

Revitalizing Dormant Accounts: Haryana's Banking Push

Haryana Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi urges banks to reactivate dormant accounts under PMJDY and expedite loan disbursements to boost financial inclusion. Emphasizing digital payments and collaborations, the move aims to strengthen Haryana's financial ecosystem, enhance credit distribution, and increase digital payment adoption amidst growth in deposits and advances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:51 IST
Haryana's Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi has urged banks to launch a special campaign to reactivate dormant accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY). This initiative aims to re-engage beneficiaries with inactive accounts, allowing them to fully benefit from PMJDY and enhancing financial inclusion objectives.

During the 170th State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) meeting, Joshi highlighted the importance of nomination updates in bank accounts, stressing their role in securing deposits and streamlining claim processes. He called on banks to support economically weaker sections by facilitating access to welfare and financial services, urging collaborative efforts to strengthen Haryana's financial landscape.

With a positive outlook on Haryana's banking growth, as demonstrated by impressive gains in deposits and advances, he pushed for the adoption of digital payments and a proactive approach in loan disbursements under various government schemes. A focus on improving credit-to-deposit ratios was emphasized to further financial inclusion and sector efficacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

