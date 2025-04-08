Left Menu

Pakistan Eyes Mineral Wealth to Thwart Reliance on IMF Loans

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Pakistan's potential to become independent of global financial institutions by leveraging its mineral wealth. Speaking at the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025, he emphasized policies for local processing and partnerships. Discoveries in Balochistan fuel optimism for reshaping global supply chains.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

In a strategic address at the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif heralded the country's untapped mineral reserves as key to breaking free from global financial dependence. Estimated at trillions of dollars, these resources could help Pakistan sever ties with institutions like the International Monetary Fund, he asserted.

The forum, held at Islamabad's Jinnah Convention Centre, drew around 300 international delegates keen to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan's burgeoning mineral sector. The government aims to present a unified framework to enhance mining projects across the country, with a focus on Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Sharif stressed that future investor engagements hinge on domestic processing, prohibiting the export of raw materials. Technology transfer remains pivotal in these partnerships. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar echoed this sentiment, citing Pakistan's strategic potential to become a global mining powerhouse, with promising findings in Balochistan bolstering optimism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

