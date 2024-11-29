Left Menu

RBL Bank Ends Bajaj Finance Co-Branded Credit Card Tie-Up

RBL Bank and Bajaj Finance have terminated their co-branded credit card partnership. Existing users will still receive services and benefits. The bank reduced dependence on these cards, originally issued with Bajaj Finance, and is diversifying its partnerships with NBFCs and consumer brands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 22:38 IST
RBL Bank Ends Bajaj Finance Co-Branded Credit Card Tie-Up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

RBL Bank and Bajaj Finance have officially ended their co-branded credit card partnership, the firms announced on Friday. Although the banks will cease issuing new co-branded cards, the 3.4 million existing cardholders will continue to enjoy their benefits, according to an official statement from the bank.

RBL Bank noted a significant reduction in its reliance on co-branded cards with Bajaj Finance over the past year, plummeting from 126,000 issuances in September 2023 to 37,000 by September 2024.

The move aligns with RBL Bank's strategic focus on diversifying its partnerships, including alliances with NBFCs like Mahindra & Mahindra Finance Limited and TVS Finance Limited, as well as consumer brands such as IOC and IRCTC, sustaining its credit card division as a major customer acquisition avenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024