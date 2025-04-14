ICIEC to Co-Host IsDB Group Private Sector Forum at 50th Annual Meetings in Algiers

The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group and the world’s premier Shariah-compliant multilateral insurer, will co-organize the IsDB Group Private Sector Forum as a major side event during the 50th Annual Meetings of the Board of Governors of the IsDB, scheduled to take place from 19 to 22 May 2025 in Algiers, People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.

Held under the theme “Unlocking Trade Potential among Africa, Arab Countries, and Algeria: The Role of Multilateral Development Institutions and Global Cooperation,” the Forum is poised to be one of the most influential gatherings of the year for leaders in trade, finance, and development.

A Strategic Platform for Trade, Investment, and Collaboration

This high-profile Forum is set to bring together a dynamic mix of stakeholders, including senior policymakers, private-sector leaders, development financiers, and representatives from leading multilateral institutions. The goal: to foster impactful dialogue, forge strategic partnerships, and identify actionable solutions to elevate cross-border trade, attract sustainable investment, and deepen regional integration across Africa, the Arab world, and beyond.

Participants will engage in interactive discussions, presentations, and high-level panels focusing on economic transformation, investment opportunities, and the critical role of Islamic finance and insurance tools in facilitating trade and infrastructure growth.

Spotlight on Algeria: The New Gateway of Regional Connectivity

The ICIEC-led High-Level Panel Discussion (HLPD) will underscore Algeria’s growing strategic role as a gateway between Sub-Saharan Africa and the Arab world. As Algeria ramps up its investment climate and economic diversification efforts, the country is increasingly seen as a vital bridge for trade corridors and a hub for cross-continental cooperation.

Panelists will explore how Algeria can serve as a linchpin for trade facilitation, logistics expansion, and investment-driven development across sectors such as energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and logistics. The session will also delve into Shariah-compliant risk mitigation instruments, showcasing their ability to de-risk projects and provide a sustainable framework for financing both public and private sector initiatives.

Multilateral Institutions and the Private Sector: Partners in Progress

In a world of growing geopolitical complexity and economic interdependence, multilateral institutions like ICIEC are playing an increasingly vital role in catalyzing development. ICIEC’s risk mitigation products—such as export credit insurance, political risk insurance, and investment insurance—are designed in accordance with Islamic principles and have helped unlock billions in investments in member countries.

The Forum will emphasize collaboration between governments, financial institutions, and the private sector to harness these instruments for sustainable development. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) will be a recurring theme, with discussions focused on building infrastructure, enabling entrepreneurship, and increasing intra-OIC trade.

Keynote Speakers and Distinguished Participants

A series of keynote addresses will be delivered by senior government officials, top-level executives from the IsDB Group, and internationally recognized development experts. These speakers will share insights on policy reforms, economic trends, and best practices in Shariah-compliant financing.

Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, CEO of ICIEC, stated:

“By gathering prominent experts and leaders, we aim to highlight the role of Shariah-compliant insurance solutions and innovative financing in driving investment, mitigating risks, and accelerating growth. We look forward to productive dialogues that will shape the future of trade and investment across Africa, the Arab world, and beyond.”

Registration and Participation

ICIEC and its partners invite all stakeholders—governments, financial institutions, exporters, investors, and development organizations—to join this pivotal event. Participation offers a rare opportunity to network with influential decision-makers, explore project pipelines, and gain insights into the evolving landscape of trade and investment across OIC member states.

To secure your place at the IsDB Group Private Sector Forum 2025, please register now at: https://ISDBG-PSF.org/