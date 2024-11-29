Left Menu

Mediterranean Migrant Dilemma: Families Torn Apart by Armed Speedboats

Armed men in speedboats, posing as the Libyan Coast Guard, abducted women and children from a deflating dinghy of 112 migrants. Migrants, rescued by Doctors Without Borders, were from Eritrea, Yemen, and Ethiopia. This incident underscores Libya's instability and challenges European migration policies.

Updated: 29-11-2024 22:57 IST
Mediterranean Migrant Dilemma: Families Torn Apart by Armed Speedboats
  • Italy

In a harrowing incident off Libya's coast, armed men in speedboats, claiming to be from the Libyan Coast Guard, intercepted a rubber dinghy carrying 112 migrants. Women and children were forcibly taken, while men leapt into the sea, later rescued by Doctors Without Borders.

The migrants, primarily hailing from Eritrea, Yemen, and Ethiopia, were seeking safer shores via the perilous Mediterranean route. Doctors Without Borders condemned the abduction, highlighting Libya's ongoing instability and the risks faced by migrants.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni's government continues to push policies to curtail migration, negotiating deals with North African nations. However, this incident highlights the complex humanitarian challenges still facing the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

