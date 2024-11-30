Left Menu

India Boosts Eskom's Power with Training Simulator

India is set to supply South African power utility Eskom with a Powerplant Control Room simulator as part of a collaborative effort to enhance and modernize power station operations. This initiative involves a shared focus on emissions control and renewable energy advancements, facilitated by a MoU between NTPC and Eskom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 30-11-2024 02:03 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 02:03 IST
India Boosts Eskom's Power with Training Simulator
  • Country:
  • South Africa

India has announced plans to aid South African energy company Eskom by providing a Powerplant Control Room simulator. This initiative aims to train local personnel as Eskom renews and repurposes power stations across the country.

Harish Kumar from the Indian Consulate in Johannesburg highlighted India's commitment to supporting Eskom's modernization efforts. Key focuses include equipping Eskom with efficient systems and establishing a training facility at Wits Business School for operating the control room simulator.

The partnership stems from a MoU between India's NTPC and Eskom, emphasizing mutual collaboration and expertise exchange. It reflects the shared goal of adopting renewable energy solutions and addressing the global shift away from coal power responsibly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024