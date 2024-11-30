India Boosts Eskom's Power with Training Simulator
India is set to supply South African power utility Eskom with a Powerplant Control Room simulator as part of a collaborative effort to enhance and modernize power station operations. This initiative involves a shared focus on emissions control and renewable energy advancements, facilitated by a MoU between NTPC and Eskom.
India has announced plans to aid South African energy company Eskom by providing a Powerplant Control Room simulator. This initiative aims to train local personnel as Eskom renews and repurposes power stations across the country.
Harish Kumar from the Indian Consulate in Johannesburg highlighted India's commitment to supporting Eskom's modernization efforts. Key focuses include equipping Eskom with efficient systems and establishing a training facility at Wits Business School for operating the control room simulator.
The partnership stems from a MoU between India's NTPC and Eskom, emphasizing mutual collaboration and expertise exchange. It reflects the shared goal of adopting renewable energy solutions and addressing the global shift away from coal power responsibly.
