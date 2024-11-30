India Boosts Eskom's Power with Training Simulator

India has announced plans to aid South African energy company Eskom by providing a Powerplant Control Room simulator. This initiative aims to train local personnel as Eskom renews and repurposes power stations across the country.

Harish Kumar from the Indian Consulate in Johannesburg highlighted India's commitment to supporting Eskom's modernization efforts. Key focuses include equipping Eskom with efficient systems and establishing a training facility at Wits Business School for operating the control room simulator.

The partnership stems from a MoU between India's NTPC and Eskom, emphasizing mutual collaboration and expertise exchange. It reflects the shared goal of adopting renewable energy solutions and addressing the global shift away from coal power responsibly.

(With inputs from agencies.)