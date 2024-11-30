Punjab Police Crackdown: Two Arrested in Cross-Border Weapon Smuggling Operation

Amritsar Police's Counter Intelligence unit successfully intercepted a significant illegal arms smuggling operation from Pakistan to Punjab, resulting in the arrest of two suspects. The operation unfolded near Gharinda in Amritsar district, where the accused were allegedly poised to receive a consignment of weapons.

Officials apprehended the suspects on Saturday, unveiling a haul of eight sophisticated firearms. The seizure included four Austrian-made Glock pistols, two Turkish-made 9mm pistols, and two X-Shot Zigana .30 bore pistols, accompanied by ten rounds of ammunition. This operation marks a considerable triumph against organized crime.

The Punjab Police have pressed charges under the Arms Act, filing an FIR at the State Special Operations Cell in Amritsar. Authorities continue to investigate, working to uncover deeper connections within the smuggling network while reinforcing their commitment to safeguard public safety and dismantle organized crime syndicates.

(With inputs from agencies.)