Cyclone Fengal Disrupts Transportation in Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Fengal is set to make landfall in Tamil Nadu, prompting disruptions in EMU train services and flight operations. Precautionary measures have been implemented to ensure passenger safety as heavy rains continue to affect northern coastal districts despite intense monitoring efforts by the IMD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 11:33 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 11:33 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Cyclone Fengal approaches Tamil Nadu, substantial disruptions have been reported in both EMU train services and flight operations across the Chennai region. The Southern Railway Chennai Division announced that suburban train services will operate at reduced intervals, prioritizing passenger safety amid the severe weather conditions.

The adverse weather has also grounded multiple flights entering and leaving Chennai. Airlines have issued advisories and adjusted flight schedules in response to persistent heavy rains. Air India has confirmed that flights are experiencing turbulence due to the inclement conditions.

In a statement on its social platform, IndiGo Airlines highlighted that adverse weather continues to disrupt flights in and out of several cities, with the situation extending to Tirupati and Vishakhapatnam. The Regional Meteorological Centre predicts that northern coastal districts will experience prolonged heavy rainfall due to the cyclone's effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

