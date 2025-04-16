Left Menu

Gusty Winds Cause Havoc in Jammu, Snapping Power and Blockading Roads

Fierce winds and thunderstorms in Jammu caused significant infrastructure and vehicle damage, particularly at the city's civil secretariat. Officials reported power outages and road blockages, but no casualties. A landslide affected the Jammu-Poonch highway, while hailstorms in Ramban led to agricultural and livestock losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-04-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 23:19 IST
Gusty Winds Cause Havoc in Jammu, Snapping Power and Blockading Roads
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Jammu, severe gusty winds and thunderstorms on Wednesday evening wreaked havoc, destroying part of the civil secretariat's boundary wall and damaging numerous vehicles and properties.

Intense winds toppled a mobile phone tower in Bahu Fort area, damaging motorcycles and homes, while the power supply was disrupted city-wide.

Additionally, Ramban's Gool sub-division faced harsh hailstorms, resulting in agricultural losses and blocked roads due to landslides. Authorities are actively working on damage assessment and road clearance operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025