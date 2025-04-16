Gusty Winds Cause Havoc in Jammu, Snapping Power and Blockading Roads
Fierce winds and thunderstorms in Jammu caused significant infrastructure and vehicle damage, particularly at the city's civil secretariat. Officials reported power outages and road blockages, but no casualties. A landslide affected the Jammu-Poonch highway, while hailstorms in Ramban led to agricultural and livestock losses.
Updated: 16-04-2025 23:19 IST
In Jammu, severe gusty winds and thunderstorms on Wednesday evening wreaked havoc, destroying part of the civil secretariat's boundary wall and damaging numerous vehicles and properties.
Intense winds toppled a mobile phone tower in Bahu Fort area, damaging motorcycles and homes, while the power supply was disrupted city-wide.
Additionally, Ramban's Gool sub-division faced harsh hailstorms, resulting in agricultural losses and blocked roads due to landslides. Authorities are actively working on damage assessment and road clearance operations.
