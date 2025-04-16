Gusty Winds Cause Havoc in Jammu, Snapping Power and Blockading Roads

In Jammu, severe gusty winds and thunderstorms on Wednesday evening wreaked havoc, destroying part of the civil secretariat's boundary wall and damaging numerous vehicles and properties.

Intense winds toppled a mobile phone tower in Bahu Fort area, damaging motorcycles and homes, while the power supply was disrupted city-wide.

Additionally, Ramban's Gool sub-division faced harsh hailstorms, resulting in agricultural losses and blocked roads due to landslides. Authorities are actively working on damage assessment and road clearance operations.

