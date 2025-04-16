U.S. Intensifies Pressure on Iran with New Oil Sanctions Against Chinese Refinery

The United States took decisive action on Wednesday by imposing fresh sanctions aimed at curtailing Iran's oil exports. These measures specifically target a China-based 'teapot' refinery, in line with the Trump Administration's strategy to increase pressure on Tehran.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, the sanctions are designed to boost pressure on Chinese importers of Iranian oil, thereby supporting efforts to bring Iran's oil exports down to zero. This development coincides with renewed talks on Iran's nuclear program, with recent and upcoming discussions in Oman and Rome.

The U.S. is aiming to intercept Iran's so-called 'shadow fleet' used for oil transfers to China. New guidance has been issued for shipping and maritime stakeholders to detect Iranian oil sanctions evasion. Despite the tensions, China continues to be a leading importer of Iranian oil, utilizing a trading system that largely circumvents U.S. oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)