Court Ruling: No Right to Police Protection for Couples Marrying Against Parental Wishes

In a significant ruling, the Allahabad High Court has stated that couples who choose to marry against their parents' preferences are not entitled to police protection as a default right. This ruling emphasizes the necessity of a tangible threat to life and liberty before seeking such protection.

The court's decision followed a petition filed by Shreya Kesarwani and her husband, who sought intervention to prevent interference in their marital life. Justice Saurabh Srivastava, while addressing their plea, noted the absence of any concrete threat against the couple.

The court further referred to a Supreme Court judgment, reiterating that merely marrying by personal choice does not warrant police protection. It highlighted that couples must learn to support one another in the absence of immediate danger, while police intervention would follow only upon proof of a real threat.

