Puducherry and Chennai Brace for Cyclone Fengal's Impact

As Cyclone Fengal approaches, authorities in Puducherry and Chennai are on high alert, with enhanced security measures in place. Puducherry SSP Kalaivanan led a team to inspect beaches and coastal roads, advising against public visits to these areas for safety reasons.

Speaking to ANI, SSP Kalaivanan confirmed that roughly 300 personnel have been deployed across Puducherry's beaches and coastal roads since the cyclone warning. Police are working alongside the NDRF to ensure safety, informing fishermen and residents in low-lying areas about the potential dangers.

The IMD warns that Cyclone Fengal will bring gusty winds and heavy rainfall to coastal regions, impacting areas from Tamil Nadu to South Andhra Pradesh. Red alerts have been issued, urging maximum precaution as the cyclone moves closer to the coast.

