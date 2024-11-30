Puducherry and Chennai Brace for Cyclone Fengal's Impact
Authorities in Puducherry and Chennai have ramped up safety measures as Cyclone Fengal is set to hit the coast. Beaches and tourist spots are closed, and large-scale deployment of security personnel is in place. The IMD has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall and strong winds in the region.
- Country:
- India
As Cyclone Fengal approaches, authorities in Puducherry and Chennai are on high alert, with enhanced security measures in place. Puducherry SSP Kalaivanan led a team to inspect beaches and coastal roads, advising against public visits to these areas for safety reasons.
Speaking to ANI, SSP Kalaivanan confirmed that roughly 300 personnel have been deployed across Puducherry's beaches and coastal roads since the cyclone warning. Police are working alongside the NDRF to ensure safety, informing fishermen and residents in low-lying areas about the potential dangers.
The IMD warns that Cyclone Fengal will bring gusty winds and heavy rainfall to coastal regions, impacting areas from Tamil Nadu to South Andhra Pradesh. Red alerts have been issued, urging maximum precaution as the cyclone moves closer to the coast.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cyclone Fengal: Red Alert Issued as Storm Nears Tamil Nadu Coastline
Tamil Nadu Braces for Intense Rainfall as Deep Depression Moves In
Cyclone Fengal Poised for Tamil Nadu Landfall Amidst Heavy Rainfall Alert
Tamil Nadu's Cauvery Delta Faces Intense Rainfall Challenges
Heavy Rainfall Alert: Andhra Pradesh to Brace for Downpours and Thunderstorms