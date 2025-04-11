Left Menu

Devastating Downpours: Over 100 Dead as Unseasonal Rainfall Hits India and Nepal

Heavy rains in India and Nepal claim over 100 lives as weather patterns lead to unexpected storms and heatwaves. The Indian Meteorological Department warns of continued adverse weather. Bihar and Uttar Pradesh heavily affected, along with Nepal, with deaths rising due to lightning and rain-related incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 15:18 IST
Devastating Downpours: Over 100 Dead as Unseasonal Rainfall Hits India and Nepal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

More than 100 people have died across India and Nepal since Wednesday after unseasonably heavy rain wreaked havoc, officials reported. This comes as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts further rain for the region, heightening concerns.

The IMD issued warnings of multiple weather hazards on Wednesday, including heatwave conditions in the west and thunderstorms in the eastern and central regions. Typically, such torrential rain is associated with the monsoon season, which generally begins in June. Bihar, an eastern state, reported at least 82 deaths due to rain-related incidents over the past two days, according to its disaster management department.

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, reported 18 deaths linked to lightning and storm incidents. Meanwhile, in Nepal, lightning and heavy rains have claimed at least eight lives, according to National Disaster Authority officials. The IMD anticipates more rain, coupled with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds, in central and eastern India until Monday. The agency also highlighted potential extreme heat conditions, as last week it predicted a hotter-than-average April across much of the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025