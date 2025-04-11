Devastating Downpours: Over 100 Dead as Unseasonal Rainfall Hits India and Nepal

More than 100 people have died across India and Nepal since Wednesday after unseasonably heavy rain wreaked havoc, officials reported. This comes as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts further rain for the region, heightening concerns.

The IMD issued warnings of multiple weather hazards on Wednesday, including heatwave conditions in the west and thunderstorms in the eastern and central regions. Typically, such torrential rain is associated with the monsoon season, which generally begins in June. Bihar, an eastern state, reported at least 82 deaths due to rain-related incidents over the past two days, according to its disaster management department.

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, reported 18 deaths linked to lightning and storm incidents. Meanwhile, in Nepal, lightning and heavy rains have claimed at least eight lives, according to National Disaster Authority officials. The IMD anticipates more rain, coupled with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds, in central and eastern India until Monday. The agency also highlighted potential extreme heat conditions, as last week it predicted a hotter-than-average April across much of the country.

