Rainfall and Tourists Sweep Through Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh has been experiencing substantial rainfall since Friday evening, with light snowfall reported in the Lahaul and Spiti districts, according to the local Meteorological office.

The inclement weather has attracted a surge of tourists to the hill stations, resulting in frequent traffic congestion in Shimla, as visitors from the plains sought relief from the heat.

The Meteorological department issued an orange alert for thunderstorms and lightning across eight districts, predicting further precipitation due to a fresh western disturbance approaching the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)