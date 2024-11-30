Congress Demands Probe into Election Irregularities in Maharashtra
The Election Commission of India has responded to Congress' allegations concerning the Maharashtra elections, emphasizing the transparency of its process and offering to review any valid concerns. The Congress has expressed dissatisfaction, claiming a breach in electoral integrity and plans a national movement to address these grievances.
- Country:
- India
In response to Congress' concerns about the Maharashtra elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and offered to meet with a Congress delegation to address apprehensions. This comes after Congress questioned the voting percentage and raised issues post-Haryana assembly polls.
The ECI emphasized transparency at all stages of the voting process, including the involvement of candidates and their agents. It assured that all legitimate concerns will be reviewed, and discrepancies in voter turnout data are a result of procedural necessities, not irregularities.
Despite ECI's reassurances, Congress alleged that electoral integrity is compromised and announced plans for a national movement. Congress officials cited unexplained voting percentage increases and alleged manipulation in election outcomes, particularly noting unexpected results in Haryana and Maharashtra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Women Lead Voter Turnout in Jharkhand Elections
Mumbai Suburban Pushes for Improved Voter Turnout in Upcoming Elections
18.14 per cent voter turnout till 11 am in Maharashtra assembly elections; 15.78 per cent voting in Mumbai so far: Official.
Uttar Pradesh By-Elections: Leaders Urge High Voter Turnout
Bollywood Icons Unite to Urge Voter Turnout in Maharashtra Elections