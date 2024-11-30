Left Menu

BJP Attacks Congress Over EVM Controversy

BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan criticizes Congress, calling it a 'failed and frustrated party.' He accuses Congress of electoral malpractices and dynasty protection. This follows Congress leader Bhai Jagtap's derogatory remarks about the Election Commission, leading to a complaint from BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson CR Kesavan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson CR Kesavan delivered a vehement critique against the opposition Congress party on Saturday, branding it as a 'failed and frustrated party' with a malicious agenda. Speaking to ANI, Kesavan stated that the Congress's persistent character assault on constitutional institutions poses a significant threat to national democracy. According to him, the Congress has a historical record of electoral malpractices, and the recent Congress Working Committee resolution is a mockery of the democratic process. He also pointed out internal disagreements within Congress over the use of electronic voting machines, urging transparency and truthfulness in their stance.

Kesavan highlighted that the Congress was acutely aware of its dwindling prospects in the Maharashtra elections. He criticized the party for prioritizing the protection of its dynasty over national interests, suggesting that the upcoming 'EVM hatao rally' should be replaced with a 'Gandhi Parivar hatao rally.' The spokesperson accused Congress of being jeopardized by public awareness of its priorities, claiming it has been exposed as prioritizing family over the nation's welfare.

This controversy comes in the wake of Congress leader Bhai Jagtap's objectionable comparison of the Election Commission to a 'dog,' a statement that has further fueled tensions over the electronic voting machines (EVMs) debate. His remarks have been met with strong opposition from BJP, prompting BJP leader Kirit Somaiya to file a complaint with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Election Commission regarding this language. The ongoing discourse highlights the deepening divide over ECI's role in India's democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

