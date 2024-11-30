AGNI WARRIOR 2024: Enhancing Indo-Singapore Military Ties

The Indian Army and Singapore Armed Forces concluded the 13th Joint Military Exercise AGNI WARRIOR 2024 at Devlali's Field Firing Ranges in Maharashtra. Held from November 28 to November 30, the bilateral exercise involved 182 Singaporean artillery personnel and 114 artillery members from India, aiming for enhanced military cooperation.

The exercise was designed to foster mutual understanding of drills and align procedures to function collaboratively as a multi-national force, in accordance with the United Nations Charter. The joint endeavor has significantly advanced defense cooperation, interoperability, and mutual understanding between the two nations, as highlighted by the Indian Army's ADG PI.

High-ranking officials, including Lieutenant General Adosh Kumar and Lieutenant General NS Sarna, witnessed operations that demonstrated joint firepower planning and the use of new-generation equipment. Through extensive preparation and coordination, the forces exchanged best practices and incorporated niche technologies, marking successful joint training initiatives.

