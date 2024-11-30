Tamil Nadu Prepares as Cyclone Fengal Approaches: CM Stalin Leads Precautionary Measures

In anticipation of the approaching Cyclone Fengal, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin conducted a thorough review of precautionary measures on Saturday. His assessment included an inspection of the Chennai State Operation Center, accompanied by state ministers KN Nehru and KKSSR Ramachandran, emphasizing the state's proactive stance.

Chief Minister Stalin also engaged with district collectors from Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and others through video conferencing, scrutinizing potential field conditions. He reassured the public that the state government maintains vigilant oversight and is implementing preventive actions. Speaking to the media, Stalin detailed the ongoing efforts of the Tamil Nadu government in response to continuous weather warnings.

The MET department has forecasted persistent rainfall for the coming days, prompting the government to intensify inspections and bolster preventive strategies. With the cyclonic storm predicted to make landfall by night, Stalin reported ongoing relief initiatives, including the setup of relief camps. Despite the torrential rains and rugged sea conditions in Chennai, Stalin affirmed that contingency plans are in place to address any arising issues promptly, ensuring public safety remains a priority.

