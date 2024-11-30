India’s Finance Minister Leads Major Credit Outreach in Bihar

Nirmala Sitharaman, India's Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, spearheaded a significant credit outreach event in Madhubani, Bihar, on Saturday. Joined by Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, she distributed bank sanction letters to over 50,000 beneficiaries as part of various Central Government schemes.

Under the initiative, loans totaling Rs1,121 crore were disbursed, underscoring the government's dedication to promoting financial inclusion and economic growth. The event emphasized support for small businesses, farmers, and entrepreneurs by easing access to credit through welfare schemes, stated the Ministry of Finance.

During the programme, Sitharaman distributed copies of the Constitution of India in Maithili and Sanskrit, released recently on Samvidhan Diwas, urging citizens to engage with government schemes for empowerment. The Finance Minister highlighted Prime Minister Modi's vision for a 'Lakhpati Didi' in every village.

Alongside the Finance Minister, Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, Sanjay Kumar Jha, and other dignitaries attended the event. Earlier, Sitharaman visited the River Front Development Project in Madhubani's River Sugarway.

On Friday in Darbhanga, loans worth Rs1,388 crore were disbursed to 49,137 beneficiaries. The event saw the participation of Union Minister Chirag Paswan and highlighted the banking sector's role in financial inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)