Cyclone Fengal Heads to Tamil Nadu-Puducherry with Heavy Rains and Strong Winds

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that Cyclonic Storm Fengal is expected to strike the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast, between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, on Saturday evening. The storm is forecasted to bring wind speeds between 70-80 kmph, with gusts up to 90 kmph.

According to the IMD, Cyclone Fengal is currently moving west-northwestwards over the southwest Bay of Bengal at 10 kmph, positioned near 12.3°N latitude and 80.7°E longitude, roughly 100 km east-northeast of Puducherry and 100 km southeast of Chennai. A slowdown is anticipated as the system approaches the coast.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has hit parts of Tamil Nadu, resulting in waterlogged roads in Chennai, affecting areas like New Washermanpet and the Gemini Flyover. Flight services are disrupted as airlines issue advisories, and residents are urged to avoid beaches due to the cyclone's impact.

