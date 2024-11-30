L&T Finance Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation and Growth

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) - L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF), a prominent player among Non-Banking Financial Companies, proudly marks its 30th anniversary. Established in 1994, LTF has solidified its position as a diversified retail NBFC, with public listings on the BSE and NSE in 2011.

The company excels in Rural Business Finance, Farm Equipment Finance, and Two-wheeler Finance by leveraging a vast retail network that spans approximately 2 lakh villages, supported by over 1,900 rural centers and more than 167 urban branches. It serves a customer base of 2.5 crore individuals, utilizing advanced cross-selling and up-selling techniques to offer tailored financial solutions.

Innovation through digital transformation has been central to LTF's strategy. As reported in the second quarter, LTF achieved Rs. 696 Crore in Profit After Tax, a 17% increase YoY, and recorded a retail book of Rs. 88,975 Crore, showing 28% growth YoY. Recognized for financial stability with an 'AAA' rating, LTF strives to expand financial access and literacy, supported by its award-winning CSR projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)