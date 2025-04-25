Left Menu

Judge Halts Trump's Federal Election Changes

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from implementing changes to federal election procedures, including a proof-of-citizenship requirement, amidst legal challenges. The order halts certain elements of Trump's executive order, but other components remain in place. Ongoing lawsuits question the constitutionality of Trump’s actions.

Updated: 25-04-2025 00:51 IST
A federal judge in Washington has issued a preliminary injunction against the Trump administration's plan to modify federal election processes, notably the addition of a proof-of-citizenship requirement to voter registration forms. The injunction comes amidst legal disputes from voting rights groups considering these moves unconstitutional.

President Trump's executive order, signed in March, sought several changes under the argument that the US needs stronger election protections akin to other nations. However, Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly sided with Democrats and advocacy groups, granting the injunction to stop some parts of the order, while other requests were denied.

Despite these legal hurdles, the Trump administration argues the changes are necessary to reinforce public confidence in elections. Meanwhile, the decision is impacting election officials nationwide, with implications for ongoing local elections and further lawsuits challenging the executive order's validity.

