ICC Jurisdiction Battle: Israel Challenges Authority Over Gaza and West Bank

The International Criminal Court's appeals judges have called for a review of Israel's jurisdictional challenge regarding arrest warrants for Israeli leaders. Israel disputes the court's authority, as it's not a party to the Rome Statute. The situation intensifies geopolitical tensions while humanitarian concerns remain contentious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 25-04-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 00:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, appeals judges at the International Criminal Court instructed a pretrial panel to revisit an Israeli appeal contesting the court's jurisdiction over Gaza and the West Bank.

This development arises amidst ongoing legal proceedings related to Israel's contention of the ICC's authority to issue arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant last November.

The allegations, refuted by Israel, claim responsibility for crimes against humanity in the Gaza conflict.

Despite Israel's non-membership and rejection of the court's jurisdiction, it faces legal challenges with the ICC judges dismissing a suspension request for the warrants.

In a pivotal moment, appeals judges acknowledged a legal oversight by the pretrial panel, urging a fresh jurisprudential examination under the Rome Statute.

Filed in September before the warrant issuance and denied two months later, Israel's challenge to the court's jurisdiction now awaits reconsideration.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar labeled the arrest warrants unlawful and "null and void" via a statement on X, asserting that the ICC never held authority over Israeli leaders.

The court, nevertheless, recognizes "The State of Palestine" as a member nation among its 125 members, further complicating the jurisdictional discourse.

The ICC prosecutor's office expressed the need for a thorough review on Israel's jurisdictional objection amidst accusations of humanitarian law violations linked to alleged actions by Netanyahu and Gallant.

Additionally, the court issued but later withdrew a warrant for Hamas' armed wing head Mohammed Deif, posthumously confirming his involvement in war crimes and his subsequent death in an airstrike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

