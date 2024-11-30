Indian Navy Day 2024: A Spectacular Maritime Showcase Off Odisha Coast

Navy Day 2024 will present a stunning showcase of the Indian Navy's capabilities with an Operational Demonstration off Puri, Odisha, as announced in a press release. This event promises to offer the public a rare glimpse into the naval operations that usually remain hidden from everyday view.

The demonstration is set to display coordinated ship manoeuvres, mock rescues, and dynamic displays by naval helicopters, fighter jets, and patrol aircraft. These spectacles will highlight the complex skills and rigorous training that safeguard India's maritime interests. Among the naval technology on display will be Indian-built ships, including Delhi-class destroyers, Shivalik-class frigates, Kamorta-class ships, along with HAL-manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters.

This event also honors Odisha's rich maritime history, renowned for its ancient sea trade routes and celebrated during Bali Jatra in Cuttack. The demonstration symbolizes a continuum of maritime traditions, showcasing India's advancements in indigenous defence capabilities. Modern naval warships, embodying the nation's progress in naval engineering, will pay tribute to both historical and contemporary maritime achievements.

