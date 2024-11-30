Left Menu

Indian Navy Day 2024: A Spectacular Maritime Showcase Off Odisha Coast

The Indian Navy will conduct a grand Operational Demonstration off Puri's coast as part of Navy Day 2024 celebrations. Displaying naval strength and advanced capabilities, the event will feature ship manoeuvres, mock rescues, and aircraft displays, marking a tribute to India's maritime legacy and indigenous defence advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:26 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Navy Day 2024 will present a stunning showcase of the Indian Navy's capabilities with an Operational Demonstration off Puri, Odisha, as announced in a press release. This event promises to offer the public a rare glimpse into the naval operations that usually remain hidden from everyday view.

The demonstration is set to display coordinated ship manoeuvres, mock rescues, and dynamic displays by naval helicopters, fighter jets, and patrol aircraft. These spectacles will highlight the complex skills and rigorous training that safeguard India's maritime interests. Among the naval technology on display will be Indian-built ships, including Delhi-class destroyers, Shivalik-class frigates, Kamorta-class ships, along with HAL-manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters.

This event also honors Odisha's rich maritime history, renowned for its ancient sea trade routes and celebrated during Bali Jatra in Cuttack. The demonstration symbolizes a continuum of maritime traditions, showcasing India's advancements in indigenous defence capabilities. Modern naval warships, embodying the nation's progress in naval engineering, will pay tribute to both historical and contemporary maritime achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

