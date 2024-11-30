Tragic Bus Accident in Kalimpong Claims Six Lives
A bus accident in West Bengal's Kalimpong district has resulted in six fatalities, according to local authorities. Initially reported as four, the death toll increased after further investigations. The bus was traveling from Siliguri to Gangtok when the incident occurred near Andheri.
In a tragic development, the death toll from a bus accident in West Bengal's Kalimpong district has risen to six, a senior police officer reported on Saturday evening. Superintendent of Police Shrihari Pandey confirmed the updated figures, which initially stood at four.
The unfortunate accident unfolded near Andheri on a Saturday afternoon, with officials indicating the bus was en route from Siliguri to Gangtok.
Apart from the fatalities, several passengers sustained injuries and were promptly admitted to a hospital for medical attention. Authorities are continuing to investigate the exact cause of the crash.
