Tragic Bus Accident in Kalimpong Claims Six Lives

In a tragic development, the death toll from a bus accident in West Bengal's Kalimpong district has risen to six, a senior police officer reported on Saturday evening. Superintendent of Police Shrihari Pandey confirmed the updated figures, which initially stood at four.

The unfortunate accident unfolded near Andheri on a Saturday afternoon, with officials indicating the bus was en route from Siliguri to Gangtok.

Apart from the fatalities, several passengers sustained injuries and were promptly admitted to a hospital for medical attention. Authorities are continuing to investigate the exact cause of the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)