Union Minister Piyush Goyal Promises Support to Assam's Tea Industry Amidst Financial Challenges

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal engaged in a crucial dialogue with members of Assam's tea industry, including producer associations, labor unions, and consumer groups. The meeting focused on the significant challenges facing the tea industry, with Goyal pledging to resolve these pressing issues.

During a stakeholder meeting in Guwahati, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged the financial struggles of the Tocklai Tea Research Institute. The institute, a part of the Tea Research Association (TRA), is facing funding woes due to reduced industry contributions and budget caps by the Tea Board, as highlighted by Joydeep Phukan, Secretary of TRA Tocklai.

In light of the institute's challenges, Goyal promised ministry intervention for a sustainable solution and suggested CSR initiatives to bolster support. He also announced the waiving of a 50% margin requirement for laboratory upgrades. Chief Minister Sarma underscored the tea industry's integral role in Assam, affecting 40 lakh people, and highlighted the central government's Rs 1,000 crore allocation for tea workers' welfare under the Prime Minister's Tea Workers Scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)