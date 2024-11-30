Left Menu

Union Minister Piyush Goyal Promises Support to Assam's Tea Industry Amidst Financial Challenges

Union Minister Piyush Goyal engaged with Assam's tea industry stakeholders to address pressing challenges. He pledged solutions, funding for the Tocklai Tea Research Institute, and support for sustainable practices. The discussion involved key figures, emphasizing the tea sector's crucial role in Assam's economy and the well-being of 40 lakh individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 22:44 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal Promises Support to Assam's Tea Industry Amidst Financial Challenges
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal engaged in a crucial dialogue with members of Assam's tea industry, including producer associations, labor unions, and consumer groups. The meeting focused on the significant challenges facing the tea industry, with Goyal pledging to resolve these pressing issues.

During a stakeholder meeting in Guwahati, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged the financial struggles of the Tocklai Tea Research Institute. The institute, a part of the Tea Research Association (TRA), is facing funding woes due to reduced industry contributions and budget caps by the Tea Board, as highlighted by Joydeep Phukan, Secretary of TRA Tocklai.

In light of the institute's challenges, Goyal promised ministry intervention for a sustainable solution and suggested CSR initiatives to bolster support. He also announced the waiving of a 50% margin requirement for laboratory upgrades. Chief Minister Sarma underscored the tea industry's integral role in Assam, affecting 40 lakh people, and highlighted the central government's Rs 1,000 crore allocation for tea workers' welfare under the Prime Minister's Tea Workers Scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024