Left Menu

Uttarakhand Boosts Literary Tradition with New Financial Support for Writers

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced financial aid for 45 writers, emphasizing commitment to preserving literature and culture. At the 'Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman -2024' ceremony, awards were presented to honor literary contributions. The initiative highlights the enduring cultural significance of literature in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:47 IST
Uttarakhand Boosts Literary Tradition with New Financial Support for Writers
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to nurture the state's literary heritage, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday declared financial assistance for 45 writers this year. The announcement was part of the 'Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman -2024' ceremony, aiming to reflect the government's pledge to preserving cultural and literary wealth.

The ceremony, organized by Uttarakhand Bhasha Sansthan, celebrated notable writers and linguistic contributors who have enriched Uttarakhand's literary scene. CM Dhami emphasized that literature is not merely artistic expression but an integral part of societal identity and creativity, paying homage to those who've directed society through their influential writings.

The CM honored Subhash Pant with the Uttarakhand Sahitya Bhushan, celebrating his inspirational role in the Hindi literary world. Overall, the event underscored the vital role of literature as a societal mirror, highlighting the diverse cultural and intellectual contributions rooted in this land, famously known for inspiring poets and thinkers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025