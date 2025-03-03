Uttarakhand Boosts Literary Tradition with New Financial Support for Writers

In a bid to nurture the state's literary heritage, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday declared financial assistance for 45 writers this year. The announcement was part of the 'Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman -2024' ceremony, aiming to reflect the government's pledge to preserving cultural and literary wealth.

The ceremony, organized by Uttarakhand Bhasha Sansthan, celebrated notable writers and linguistic contributors who have enriched Uttarakhand's literary scene. CM Dhami emphasized that literature is not merely artistic expression but an integral part of societal identity and creativity, paying homage to those who've directed society through their influential writings.

The CM honored Subhash Pant with the Uttarakhand Sahitya Bhushan, celebrating his inspirational role in the Hindi literary world. Overall, the event underscored the vital role of literature as a societal mirror, highlighting the diverse cultural and intellectual contributions rooted in this land, famously known for inspiring poets and thinkers.

