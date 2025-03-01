Norway to Boost Financial Support for Ukraine Amid Global Diplomatic Tensions

Norway is poised to increase its financial support for Ukraine, as announced by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere. Speaking to NRK, Stoere revealed plans to approach parliament for additional backing, emphasizing Norway's long-term commitment.

Last year, Norway's parliament approved a comprehensive package, allocating 35 billion Norwegian crowns for 2025 and a broader 155 billion crowns from 2023 to 2030. The move underscores Norway's ongoing support for Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The announcement comes as Stoere prepares for crucial discussions in London with European leaders and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy. These engagements follow a contentious encounter between Zelenskiy and U.S. President Trump, which ended in a public clash at the White House, heightening diplomatic tensions.

