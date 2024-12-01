Cyclone Fengal Strikes: High Tides and Heavy Rainfall Lash North Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Fengal made landfall late on November 30 near Puducherry, shaking north Tamil Nadu's coastal regions. Beaches in Chennai, including Marina and Elliot's, witnessed tumultuous waves as the storm lashed the area. The Regional Meteorological Centre predicts continued heavy rainfall for Chennai throughout Sunday.

The ferocious winds, reaching speeds between 70 to 90 kmph, are believed to subside from the night of November 30, dropping to 50-60 kmph by December 1 morning. These conditions have displaced sand on Pattinapakkam beach road, which was promptly cleared by the Greater Chennai Corporation with assistance from JCBs.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of potential 'heavy to very heavy' rains in isolated sections of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh. Authorities have urged residents to remain indoors while relief camps are set up in Kalpakkam, Chengalpattu district, to accommodate evacuees.

(With inputs from agencies.)