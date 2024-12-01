Left Menu

Cyclone Fengal Strikes: High Tides and Heavy Rainfall Lash North Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Fengal made landfall in Puducherry, causing high tides and intense rainfall in Chennai. Winds reached 90 kmph, expected to decrease soon. The IMD predicts heavy rainfalls across north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh. Relief efforts are underway as local authorities urge residents to stay safe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 09:51 IST
Cyclone Fengal Strikes: High Tides and Heavy Rainfall Lash North Tamil Nadu
High tides at Chennai's Patinapakkam Beach. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cyclone Fengal made landfall late on November 30 near Puducherry, shaking north Tamil Nadu's coastal regions. Beaches in Chennai, including Marina and Elliot's, witnessed tumultuous waves as the storm lashed the area. The Regional Meteorological Centre predicts continued heavy rainfall for Chennai throughout Sunday.

The ferocious winds, reaching speeds between 70 to 90 kmph, are believed to subside from the night of November 30, dropping to 50-60 kmph by December 1 morning. These conditions have displaced sand on Pattinapakkam beach road, which was promptly cleared by the Greater Chennai Corporation with assistance from JCBs.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of potential 'heavy to very heavy' rains in isolated sections of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh. Authorities have urged residents to remain indoors while relief camps are set up in Kalpakkam, Chengalpattu district, to accommodate evacuees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024