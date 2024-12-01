Left Menu

Global Treaty Negotiations on Plastic Pollution Hit a Stalemate

Countries failed to reach an agreement on a global treaty to curb plastic pollution, as oil-producing nations opposed production caps. Discussions at the U.N. Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee meeting in South Korea were postponed due to unresolved issues, such as production limits and financial support for developing countries.

Updated: 01-12-2024 21:44 IST
Global Treaty Negotiations on Plastic Pollution Hit a Stalemate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Delegates at a global summit struggled to agree on measures for curbing plastic pollution, as negotiations reached a standstill in Busan, South Korea. Over 100 countries proposed capping production, while others, primarily oil producers, focused solely on targeting waste.

The U.N. Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee meeting, intended to finalize a treaty, saw key decisions postponed due to disagreements over pivotal issues like production and financial aid for developing nations.

Despite backing from countries like Panama for a production reduction target, a small group of petrochemical producers, including Saudi Arabia, hindered progress, reflecting deep-seated divisions similar to those seen at COP29 in Azerbaijan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

