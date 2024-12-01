Global Treaty Negotiations on Plastic Pollution Hit a Stalemate

Delegates at a global summit struggled to agree on measures for curbing plastic pollution, as negotiations reached a standstill in Busan, South Korea. Over 100 countries proposed capping production, while others, primarily oil producers, focused solely on targeting waste.

The U.N. Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee meeting, intended to finalize a treaty, saw key decisions postponed due to disagreements over pivotal issues like production and financial aid for developing nations.

Despite backing from countries like Panama for a production reduction target, a small group of petrochemical producers, including Saudi Arabia, hindered progress, reflecting deep-seated divisions similar to those seen at COP29 in Azerbaijan.

(With inputs from agencies.)