Red Alert Shutters Schools as Kerala Braces for Torrential Rains

In anticipation of severe weather, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for December 2, prompting the closure of all educational institutions in Wayanad. This includes tuition centres, anganwadis, and professional colleges, with the exception of Model Residential Schools, as per a statement from the District Collector.

The IMD's red alert covers four districts in Kerala—Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur—warning of extremely heavy rainfall and isolated heavy rains. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has cautioned about potential waterlogging and traffic congestion. According to an IMD bulletin, rainfall is expected to intensify on December 2, with light to moderate rainfall at most locations, heavy to very heavy rainfall at some, and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated spots. Heavy rainfall is also anticipated at isolated places on December 3.

Further alerts have been issued by the IMD for other regions in Kerala, including an orange alert for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur, and a yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad, as well as several northern districts. The IMD's alert system categorizes a red alert for rainfall exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours, an orange alert for 11-20 cm, and a yellow alert for 6-11 cm, indicating varying degrees of heavy rainfall. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)