Norway Halts Deep-Sea Mining Plans

Norway will not proceed with its plans to conduct deep-sea mining activities. The decision comes after the Socialist Left Party (SV), which supports the minority center-left government, concluded budget negotiations for the upcoming year with the coalition.

The move highlights increasing skepticism about the environmental impacts of mining the ocean floor, as discussions about sustainable practices gain momentum globally.

The SV party has been a vocal advocate for protecting ocean ecosystems, praising the decision as a step towards preserving marine biodiversity and ensuring future environmental sustainability.

