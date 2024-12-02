Left Menu

Norway Halts Deep-Sea Mining Plans

Norway has decided not to move forward with deep-sea mining activities following budget negotiations within the minority center-left government, influenced by the SV party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 02-12-2024 00:44 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 00:44 IST
Norway Halts Deep-Sea Mining Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway will not proceed with its plans to conduct deep-sea mining activities. The decision comes after the Socialist Left Party (SV), which supports the minority center-left government, concluded budget negotiations for the upcoming year with the coalition.

The move highlights increasing skepticism about the environmental impacts of mining the ocean floor, as discussions about sustainable practices gain momentum globally.

The SV party has been a vocal advocate for protecting ocean ecosystems, praising the decision as a step towards preserving marine biodiversity and ensuring future environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024