Norway Halts Deep-Sea Mining Plans After Budget Negotiations

In a significant environmental victory, Norway has announced it will not move forward with deep-sea mining plans. The decision, confirmed by the SV party after budget discussions with the minority government, marks a pivot away from exploiting ocean floor resources.

Kirsti Bergstoe, leader of the SV, stated, "We are stopping plans to open mining on the sea bed." Norway, previously at the forefront of deep-sea mining, has been pressured by environmentalists to abandon its ambitions in the Arctic.

This development is seen as a critical win for environmental groups, including Greenpeace Norway, which have campaigned against such resource extraction. The halt in plans precedes a potential sea bed licensing round scheduled for next year, placing environmental concerns ahead of industrial expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)